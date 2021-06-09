California man sentenced for shipping 30 pounds of meth to Atlantic City

A California man was sentenced Wednesday to 7½ years in prison for shipping about 30 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and conspiring to send an additional 5 kilograms of fentanyl into New Jersey, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jesus Zavala-Torres, 35, of San Jacinto, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman in Camden federal court to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl.

In September 2018, officers received a tip that a person identified as Isabel Otanez-Sanchez was shipping large quantities of narcotics to New Jersey from California, according to court documents.

On Jan. 29, 2019, Otanez-Sanchez agreed to send 30 pounds of methamphetamine to a law enforcement confidential source in Atlantic City. Zavala-Torres and Otanez-Sanchez hid the drugs inside a salvaged vehicle that was shipped to New Jersey, according to the documents.