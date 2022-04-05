California man sentenced for defrauding Vineland seniors

A California man was sentenced to 42 months in prison Tuesday for defrauding a pair of Vineland seniors through a bogus investment scheme, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Christopher Glynn, 59, of Burbank, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler in Camden federal court to wire fraud and money laundering.

Glynn maintained a variety of corporate entities, including U.S. Grant Distribution Group, PG Philanthropic Initiative, Perrarus Global Philanthropic Initiative and others. He also claimed affiliation with an international trust that purportedly was funded with billions of dollars, Sellinger said in a news release.

Glynn approached two people in Vineland and offered them an opportunity to “invest” hundreds of thousands of dollars in a “business development loan.” He told the victims the loan would be used for authorized business and legal expenses related to his entities and the international trust. The loan also would be used for expenses related to an animal welfare charitable foundation and shelter Glynn was helping the victims set up. Glynn assured the victims the international trust would guarantee their business development loan, the loan would generate specific returns for the victims and the victims could use the returns to fund their animal welfare charitable foundation and shelter.

Glynn sent emails and other correspondence and contracts to the victims. He also arranged for conference calls between himself, his associates and the victims, including one call Glynn claimed included “a direct representative from the NSA (National Security Agency), and a representative from either DHS (Department of Homeland Security) or the FBI.” Glynn took these steps to convince the victims they were investing in a legitimate business opportunity, Sellinger said.

He ultimately directed the victims to wire funds to various bank accounts that Glynn controlled to fund the “business development loan.” The victims did so, relying on Glynn’s representations about how the funds would be used. In addition, Glynn convinced the victims to open credit cards in the name of their forthcoming animal welfare charitable foundation, to which Glynn and his associates would have access.

Instead of using the “business development loan” and the credit cards in the manner Glynn had promised, Glynn and his associates misappropriated the victims’ money and used it for unauthorized personal expenses such as travel, tanning services and luxury retail purchases, Sellinger said.

In addition to prison, Kugler sentenced Glynn to three years of supervised release.