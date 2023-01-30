Cache of drugs, weapons in Atlantic City leads to two arrests

ATLANTIC CITY — Two people were arrested Friday as a result of drugs and weapons being found in a city condo unit, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Authorities searched a unit at the Beachgate Condominiums in the 600 block of Pacific Avenue, the Prosecutor’s Office said Monday in a news release. Inside, they found 30 containers and several plastic bags of crystal methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, pressed fentanyl pills and an envelope of psilocybin mushrooms, as well as a loaded hypodermic needle, several kinds of scales and naloxone.

Authorities also found a .40 caliber handgun, a retractable knife and brass knuckles, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The condo was registered to Paul Dawley, 43, who was arrested prior to the search, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Dawley was found in possession of plastic bags containing suspected crystal meth, a loaded handgun, a retractable knife and $257 in cash, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Jacquelyn Ryan, 33, of Waretown, was also arrested as part of the investigation and was in possession of a small bag of suspected crystal meth, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The prosecutor's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit and the Mid-Atlantic High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force conducted the search.

Dawley was charged with possession of methamphetamine, distribution of 5 ounces or more of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a firearm while committing a narcotics related offense, two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of suboxone strips and money laundering. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Ryan was charged with possession of methamphetamine and released on a summons pending court.