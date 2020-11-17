Burlington County man shot Monday in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A Burlington County man was shot and assaulted Monday night in the city, police said Tuesday.
Officers responded to a report of a man shot at 9:28 p.m. Monday at Maryland and Pacific avenues, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release. The victim, a 21-year-old Willingboro man, had sustained a graze wound from a gunshot.
The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Fair said his injuries were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
AC Police 1970's
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
Atlantic City Police Department
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
AC Police 1970's
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.