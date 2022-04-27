Burlington County man sentenced for attempted robbery at Bally's Atlantic City

A Marlton man will spend eight years in prison after pleading guilty to threatening an Atlantic City casino-goer with a box cutter during a December 2020 robbery attempt, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said Wednesday.

Shawn Applewhite, 25, must serve nearly seven years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Applewhite was ordered to have no contact with the victim and is permanently barred from all casinos in New Jersey by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Donna M. Taylor. He pleaded guilty to robbery March 21.

Applewhite threatened a Bally's Atlantic City customer seated at a slot machine about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23, 2020. He approached the customer from behind, holding a box cutter to their neck while demanding money and jewelry. The customer then fought Applewhite, the Attorney General's Office has said.

A bystander also attempted to fight off Applewhite, but Applewhite then fled without taking any property before being captured by security while trying to exit the casino, the Attorney General's Office has said.

Applewhite was originally charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and could have faced 10 to 20 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $150,000 on the robbery charge and an additional three to five years in prison with a fine of up to $15,000 on the weapon charge, the Attorney General's Office has said.

Deputy Attorney General Katelyn Waegener prosecuted Applewhite and represented the Division of Criminal Justice Specialized Crimes Bureau at his sentencing hearing. The State Police Casino Gaming Bureau investigated the robbery attempt.

