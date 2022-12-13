 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Burglary probe forces Brigantine school into lockdown

Brigantine Community School file

The Brigantine Public School District was selected to participate in the national Digital Promise program's League of Innovation. The school was selected based on its educational leadership, innovative vision for learning, key achievements and evidence of results and demonstrated commitment to equity and excellence, officials said.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BRIGANTINE — A man was arrested Monday following a lockdown at the city's Community School, police said.

About 1:30 p.m., the school was ordered into lockdown while officers responded to 11th Street North for a reported burglary in progress, police said in a news release.

Initially, two suspects were said to be fleeing the area across the Brigantine Golf Links southbound. The school lockdown occurred as a precaution, police said.

More information about the man arrested was going to be made available "in the near future," police said.

Officers were placed at the school during dismissal to guarantee students could exit the building safely, police said.

Brigantine officers searched the area with help from police K-9 units from Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

