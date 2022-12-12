Burglary probe forces Brigantine Community School into lockdown

BRIGANTINE — A man was arrested Monday following a lockdown at the city's Community School, police said.

At about 1:30 p.m., the school was ordered into lockdown while police responded to 11th Street North for a reported burglary in progress, police said in a news release.

Initially, two suspects were said to be fleeing the area across the Brigantine Golf Links southbound. The school lockdown occurred as a precaution, police said.

More information about the man arrested was going to be made available "in the near future," police said.

Officers were placed at the school during dismissal to guarantee students could exit the building safely, police said.

City officers searched the area with help from K-9 units from Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville police.

The area near the school is safe, and there's no longer a threat, police said Monday afternoon.