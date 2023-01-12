Burglar alarm leads to arrest of two in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A burglar alarm at a city residence led to the arrest of two people, including a city man, police said Thursday.
Police recovered a stolen handgun in the incident after arresting Janai Gibbs, 19, of Atlantic City. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a defaced firearm and criminal trespass.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Officers John Bell and Dylan Imbrenda responded to a residence in the 1500 block of North Michigan Avenue in reference to a burglar alarm. After checking the perimeter, the officers discovered an open window on the side of the residence, police said in a news release.
Officers saw Gibbs and a 17-year-old girl inside the residence attempting to conceal themselves. Officers made contact with the two and were able to get them to exit the residence.
Gibbs was found in possession of a defaced handgun that had been reported stolen in New York, police said.
The teen was released to the custody of a guardian. Gibbs is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
