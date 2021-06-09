 Skip to main content
Bullet hole leads to two arrests in Egg Harbor Township
Bullet hole leads to two arrests in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police seized weapons, drugs and cash as they arrested two people Monday.

Nicholas Minella, 19, of Pleasantville, and Gabriel Vega, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, were arrested following an investigation stemming from a complaint about a gunshot putting a hole in the floor of a neighbor's home, police said in a news release.

The complainant in the Oxford Village neighborhood reported hearing a "loud pop" and discovered a small hole in the floor. Police confirmed the hole was from a gunshot.

Police cleared the residence where they believed the gunshot came from. They determined the firearm went off accidentally, as Minella was handling the firearm near his head. Police said no one was significantly injured.

A search of the property resulted in the seizure of 36 pounds of suspected marijuana, 1 pound of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, more than 800 suspected THC edibles and extracts, 2 ounces of suspected cocaine, assorted pills, drug packaging materials, $17,384 in cash and two handguns.

Minella and Vega were charged with weapons and drug offenses and sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

