 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buena Vista man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for illegal sale, possession of firearms
0 comments

Buena Vista man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for illegal sale, possession of firearms

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel court icon

CAMDEN – A Buena Vista Township man was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for illegally selling and possessing firearms, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Monday.

Brandon Groce, 37, of the Newtonville section of the township, was sentenced Monday after previously pleading guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to charges of illegally engaging in the business of dealing in firearms and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

According to case documents, on six different dates between February and September 2019, Groce met with an individual at a parking lot in Paulsboro to sell firearms.

He admitted that he sold at least one firearm and ammunition for cash at each meeting even though Groce lacked a license to sell firearms. At the time of the sales, Groce had previously been convicted in New Jersey of five felonies, including a firearms offense, resisting arrest, and three controlled substances offenses.

In addition to the prison term, Kugler sentenced Groce to three years of supervised release.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News