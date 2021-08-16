Buena man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for illegal sale, possession of firearms

CAMDEN – A Buena Vista Township man was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for illegally selling and possessing firearms, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Monday.
Brandon Groce, 37, of the Newtonville section of the township was sentenced Monday after previously pleading guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to charges of illegally engaging in the business of dealing in firearms and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to case documents, on six different dates between February and September 2019, Groce met with an individual at a parking lot in Paulsboro to sell firearms.
He admitted that he sold at least one firearm and ammunition for cash at each meeting even though Groce lacked a license to sell firearms. At the time of the sales, Groce had previously been convicted in New Jersey of five felonies, including a firearms offense, resisting arrest, and three controlled substances offenses.
In addition to the prison term, Kugler sentenced Groce to three years of supervised release.
