A Buena man on Thursday admitted possessing explicit images of children.
Hector Soto, 50, faces six years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of exploitive images of children and endangering the welfare of a child, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.
Soto also must register as a sex offender under Megan's Law and be subject to parole supervision for life. He will be sentenced at a later date following an evaluation at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel, Middlesex County.
A search of Soto’s phone in 2019 revealed explicit photos of a victim at the age of 13 as well as photos of other juveniles. The images stem from contact Soto had with the 13-year-old in December 2014, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Franklin Township police led the initial investigation.
