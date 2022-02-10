Brothers charged in Mayren-Guzman case to remain in jail

MAYS LANDING — Two brothers who are charged with aggravated assault in the fatal assault of Irving Mayren-Guzman will remain in jail while they await trial.

Garnell and John Hands, of Pleasantville, were each charged with assaulting Mayren-Guzman outside Centerfolds Cabaret, a strip club in Pleasantville.

Mayren-Guzman, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was reported missing after visiting the club with friends Jan. 25. He was later found dead in the marshes off Delilah Road by a search party.

Last week, another man charged in the assault, 30-year-old Jamaul Timberlake, of Atlantic City, was ordered to stay in jail by Superior Court Judge W. Todd Miller. Miller made that choice based on Timberlake’s juvenile criminal history and the evidence against him, he said.

Timberlake pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and attempt to commit conspiracy.

Mayren-Guzman's autopsy has not been completed. New evidence that could elevate his death to a homicide could render additional charges. Preliminary findings state that he had a high blood-alcohol level and tested positive for THC, according to findings in the investigation's discovery phase, John Hands' attorney, Matthew Portella, said Thursday.

Mayren-Guzman went to the club with friends, where court documents say he had been consuming alcohol and was intoxicated when he was escorted out of the club by bouncers about 3:30 a.m.

Surveillance video obtained by the court shows the accused men assaulting Mayren-Guzman outside the club.

His death sparked days of protests by his family, friends and others in the local Latino community, all demanding that Centerfolds be held accountable for allowing Mayren-Guzman, a minor, to be admitted inside and served alcohol.

The club was closed by the city temporarily, but Pleasantville City Council previously said it would consider revoking the club's liquor license Feb. 23.

Centerfolds has a history of violations with the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control dating to 2010. Violations included several complaints of lewd activity with audience participation in June 2010, resulting in a $48,800 fine and a 100-day penalty levied by the ABC when the case was closed in 2014.

In 2014 and 2015, the club operators were charged with allowing lewd activity, lewd activity with audience participation, failure to make tax payment, contaminated bottles, employee lists not available or incomplete, failure to maintain/produce true books, and no current long/short license applications.

That case was closed in 2020, and the establishment could pay a $35,000 fine or accept an 82-day penalty.

The Press has made several attempts to reach Centerfolds management for comment.

