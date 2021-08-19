 Skip to main content
Brothers arrested in Pleasantville on assault, weapons charges
Brothers arrested in Pleasantville on assault, weapons charges

Pleasantville Police Department
PLEASANTVILLE — Two brothers were arrested on weapons and assault charges Tuesday, police said.

At 2:51 p.m., detectives Pablo Solorzano and Haliema Leach responded to the 200 block of Linden Avenue for a report of a man with a gun, police said in a news release. They arrived and immediately observed three men in a physical altercation in the middle of the block. 

When exiting their unmarked vehicle, the detectives noticed one of the men, Marcus Bridgers, 28, of Absecon, holding a firearm, police said. Standing next to him was his brother, Marquel Bridgers, 23, of Atlantic City.

When he noticed police arrive, Marcus Bridgers dropped the firearm, police said, adding they recovered a Glock handgun containing a 15-round magazine loaded with hollow-point rounds and a round in the chamber.

Marcus and Marquel Bridgers were arrested and sent to the Atlantic County jail pending a detention hearing. They were each charged with conspiracy to commit unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, possession of hollow point bullets, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault and simple assault.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

