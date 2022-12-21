Brooklyn man pleads guilty to August shooting in Atlantic City

MAYS LANDING — A Brooklyn resident on Monday admitted that he shot a man in Atlantic City over the summer, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Neil Henry, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose and resisting arrest. He is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 30, the Prosecutor's Office said in a Wednesday news release.

Henry confessed to shooting a man on Aug. 28. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At 11:41 p.m. Aug. 30, two officers approached Henry in the 2900 block of the Boardwalk before he tried running from them. A struggle ensued, in which a .40-caliber handgun fell off of him.

Ballistic tests confirmed that a handgun was used during the shooting, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Henry is expected to be sentenced to five years in state prison, which will be subject to the No Early Release Act. He must also serve 18 months in state prison for resisting arrest under the Graves Act, the Prosecutor's Office said.