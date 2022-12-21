 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with AllSeason Solar who are sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Brooklyn man pleads guilty to August shooting in Atlantic City

  • 0
Neil Henry

Neil Henry, 31, of Brooklyn, New York

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state where voters affirmed abortion rights this summer. Planned Parenthood Great Plains said it began offering telemedicine consultations Monday to patients visiting its Wichita clinic. President and CEO Emily Wales said the immediate goal is to have more days that patients can go there to get medication abortions. She said her affiliate hopes to offer the service to patients visiting its two clinics on the Kansas side of the Kansas City area "in short order" and eventually to allow patients in doctors' offices and clinics across the state to teleconference with its physicians. The announcement came less than a month after a state-court judge blocked Kansas from enforcing a law that requires a doctor to be in the same room with a patient taking what is typically the first of two doses of medication to end a pregnancy. Another provider, a Wichita clinic operated by the abortion rights group Trust Women, offered telemedicine abortions for a few months late in 2018 but stopped because the legal climate was uncertain.

MAYS LANDING — A Brooklyn resident on Monday admitted that he shot a man in Atlantic City over the summer, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Neil Henry, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose and resisting arrest. He is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 30, the Prosecutor's Office said in a Wednesday news release.

Henry confessed to shooting a man on Aug. 28. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At 11:41 p.m. Aug. 30, two officers approached Henry in the 2900 block of the Boardwalk before he tried running from them. A struggle ensued, in which a .40-caliber handgun fell off of him. 

People are also reading…

Ballistic tests confirmed that a handgun was used during the shooting, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Henry is expected to be sentenced to five years in state prison, which will be subject to the No Early Release Act. He must also serve 18 months in state prison for resisting arrest under the Graves Act, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sonya Harris' last day before retirement

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News