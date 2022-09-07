Brooklyn man arrested in Atlantic City shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — A New York City man was arrested after he was identified by investigators as being tied to a shooting that happened Aug. 28 in the city, police said.
Neil Henry, 30, of Brooklyn, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
At 11:41 p.m. Aug. 30, Henry tried walking away from Officers Troy Grams and Kevin McGloin, who approached him in the 2900 block of the Boardwalk. A struggle followed, in which a satchel holding a .40-caliber handgun fell from Henry's body, police said Wednesday in a news release.
Investigators believe the gun was used in the shooting.
