Brooklyn man arrested after Atlantic City shooting in late August

ATLANTIC CITY — A New York City man was arrested after he was identified by investigators as being tied to a shooting that happened on Aug. 28 in the city.

Neil Henry, 30, of Brooklyn, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

He was subsequently taken to the Atlantic County jail, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Henry's charges were filed after he was declared a suspect in the shooting's investigation.

At 11:41 p.m. on Aug. 30, Henry tried walking away from Officers Troy Grams and Kevin McGloin, who approached him in the 2900 block of the Boardwalk. A struggle followed, in which a satchel holding a 40 caliber handgun Henry was carrying fell from his body, police said.

Investigators believe the gun was used in the shooting.

Information about the shooting should be given to the city police Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Tips can also be texted anonymously to 847411, beginning messages with "ACPD."