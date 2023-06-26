ATLANTIC CITY — A fight involving three men early Sunday morning led to two being stabbed and charges filed against their alleged attacker.
Officers called to the 300 block of Pacific Avenue around 12:31 a.m. for a fight involving a knife encountered Dwayne Lewis, 37, of Brooklyn, New York, police said on Monday. Several witnesses told the officers Lewis stabbed two men during the quarrel.
Both men were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Lewis was chased by police and eventually captured. He allegedly used a pocketknife to stab the men during the fight.
Lewis was brought to Atlantic County jail charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and resisting arrest.
