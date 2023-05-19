ATLANTIC CITY — Police charged a Galloway Township man this week after he allegedly was found in his car carrying a gun following a domestic dispute.

Daniel Williams, 33, broke a window Monday at a city residence on Grant Avenue following an argument in which he threatened an unidentified person with a gun, police said Friday in a news release.

Police in Pleasantville arrested Williams there, returning both him and his vehicle to the city. He was found with a single heroin bag and had numerous outstanding warrants, police said.

The following day, a police dog searching the vehicle led officers to a handgun armed with hollow-point bullets, 486 bags of heroin, more than 3 grams of cocaine and paraphernalia used for drug distribution, police said.

Williams is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession of prohibited devices. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.