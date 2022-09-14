Brigantine woman indicted in 2021 fatal pedestrian strike

A 34-year-old Brigantine woman was indicted Wednesday on a charge of vehicular homicide after she fatally struck a man last year on Brigantine Boulevard, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Bao “Joanna” Huynh was driving a Honda Civic that struck and killed Hector Salgado, 54, of Lindenwold, Camden County, on June 26, 2021, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. Salgado was loading a van at the time he was struck.
Investigators say Huynh was on numerous drugs, impairing her ability to operate a motor vehicle.
If found guilty, Huynh could face up to 10 years in prison.
— Nicholas Huba
