Brigantine woman indicted in 2021 fatal pedestrian strike

A 34-year-old Brigantine woman was indicted Wednesday on a charge of vehicular homicide after she fatally struck a man last year on Brigantine Boulevard, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. 

Bao “Joanna” Huynh was driving a Honda Civic that struck and killed Hector Salgado, 54, of Lindenwold, Camden County, on June 26, 2021, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. Salgado was loading a van at the time he was struck.

Investigators say Huynh was on numerous drugs, impairing her ability to operate a motor vehicle. 

If found guilty, Huynh could face up to 10 years in prison.

— Nicholas Huba

