Brigantine woman charged in fatal 2021 pedestrian crash

A Brigantine woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after her car fatally struck a man in the city last year.
Bao “Joanna” Huynh is additionally charged with reckless and careless driving, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.
Huynh, then 34, was driving a Honda Civic on June 26, 2021, when she struck Hector Salgado, 54, also of Brigantine, on Brigantine Boulevard. Salgado was loading a van on Brigantine Boulevard when he was hit, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Huynh was impaired by drugs when the crash happened, the Prosecutor's Office said, citing investigation results.
Brigantine police assisted the Prosecutor's Office in the crash investigation.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.