 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Brigantine police seek burglary suspect

  • 0
Brigantine suspect

Brigantine police are asking the public to assist them in identifying a man suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries, as well as a residential burglary, around Fownes Avenue and East Shore Drive.

 Brigantine police, provided

The demonstrations have entered their 8th week. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

BRIGANTINE — Police are seeking to identify a suspect in multiple burglaries that occurred Friday around Fownes Avenue and East Shore Drive.

Police released a video Monday on Facebook of the perpetrator suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries, as well as a residential burglary, wearing a mask and gloves.

The department reminded residents to keep their vehicles locked, take valuables out of their cars, and to not leave keys or key fobs inside their vehicles.

Police also urged people to report all suspicious activity to the Police Department at 609-266-7414. Any information regarding the burglaries can be reported to Detective Sgt. Jack Glasser at jglasser@brigantinebeachnj.com or 609-266-7600, ext. 276, and Detective Shayne Dugan at sdugan@brigantinebeachnj.com or 609-266-7600, ext. 273.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Millville man shot in park

Millville man shot in park

MILLVILLE — A city man was airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden after being shot in a park Tuesday evening, police said.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

African supporters gear up for World Cup tournament

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News