Brigantine police seek burglary suspect

BRIGANTINE — Police are seeking to identify a suspect in multiple burglaries that occurred Friday around Fownes Avenue and East Shore Drive.
Police released a video Monday on Facebook of the perpetrator suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries, as well as a residential burglary, wearing a mask and gloves.
The department reminded residents to keep their vehicles locked, take valuables out of their cars, and to not leave keys or key fobs inside their vehicles.
Police also urged people to report all suspicious activity to the Police Department at 609-266-7414. Any information regarding the burglaries can be reported to Detective Sgt. Jack Glasser at jglasser@brigantinebeachnj.com or 609-266-7600, ext. 276, and Detective Shayne Dugan at sdugan@brigantinebeachnj.com or 609-266-7600, ext. 273.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
