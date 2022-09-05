 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brigantine police charge elderly caregiver with theft, fraud offenses

BRIGANTINE — A home health aid assigned to a 90-year-old faces charges for allegedly costing their client about $26,000 in losses from fraudulent transactions.

Shaquana R. Lyle, of Irvington, Essex County, is charged with credit card theft, fraudulent use of credit cards and theft.

The company Lyle works for has cooperated fully with investigators, city police said in a news release on Monday.

Police Detective Shayne Dugan lead a four-month-long investigation after claims Lyle defrauded her client by unlawfully using the 90-year-old's two debit cards were reported to police in April. 

Facts about the case have been given to the state Attorney General's Office, which may consider sanctions against Lyle's caregiver license, police said.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to contact Dugan at 609-266-7600 ext. 273 or sdugan@brigantinebeachnj.com.

Elder fraud or other crimes should be reported to police by calling 609-266-7414 to file a report.

Brigantine Police shield

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

