BRIGANTINE — An Atlantic City man was caught with drugs, including 200 individual doses of heroin, after being pulled over early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers pulled over Jamirr T. Arthur, 24, in the 3800 block of Brigantine Boulevard for motor vehicle violations, police said Monday in a news release.
A drug-sniffing dog detected narcotics inside the car, police said. A more thorough search yielded heroin, over 2 pounds of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Arthur was charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was issued five motor vehicle summonses, one of which was for being an unlicensed driver.
He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
