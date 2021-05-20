Brigantine man trapped in SUV after Galloway crash

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Brigantine man was trapped in his SUV after it was struck by another vehicle early Wednesday on the White Horse Pike, police said.
At 4:05 a.m., police responded to the White Horse Pike near Nectar Avenue for a motor vehicle accident involving a 2019 Hino 258 flatbed tow truck and a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Vincent Koes, 54, of Brigantine, was driving the flatbed and traveling east on the pike in the inside/passing lane. As Koes approached the intersection, he struck the rear of the Grand Cherokee, operated by James McKenna, 29, who was waiting to make a left turn onto Nectar, police said in a news release.
McKenna was extricated from his vehicle by the Pomona Volunteer Fire Company, police said. The Galloway Township Ambulance Squad also responded.
Koes was issued a motor vehicle summons. Traffic was delayed on the pike for about an hour, police said.
