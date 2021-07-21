 Skip to main content
Brigantine man indicted in death of his wife
Brigantine man indicted in death of his wife

Girard Place

In August 2020, Robert Declementi, 36, was charged with murder in the death of his wife, Rachel, in their Brigantine home.

 Molly Bilinski

There has been a sharp rise in domestic violence cases across the world following government-enforced lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. While officials call for safer-at-home orders, for some, home is far from it.

A Brigantine man was indicted on a murder charge in the death of his wife in August 2020, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.

Brigantine police received a call at 4:27 a.m. Aug. 22, 2020, and responded to a home on Girard Place, where officers found Rachel Declementi, 30, unconscious and bleeding with “multiple traumatic injuries to her head and face,” according to an affidavit in September.

Police arrested her husband, Robert Declementi, 37. He was covered in blood and told officers that when Rachel came in she “told me she cheated on me with someone from Applebee’s,” according to the September document.

— John Russo

Robert Declementi headshot.jpg

Declementi

 Provided
