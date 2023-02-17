BRIGANTINE — A city man was arrested a day after he allegedly stole a package from an address on 21st Street, police said Friday.

Thomas Gallagher, 42, was arrested Friday after he was seen with another man walking behind homes in the 300 block of 20th Street.

Gallagher was charged with theft of movable property, hindering apprehension, resisting arrest and possession of prescription legend drugs, police said in a news release.

Police on Thursday took a report of a package containing the device being stolen from a porch after it was delivered to a home in the 300 block of 21st Street South. The victim captured the theft on security footage, police said.

Gallagher was chased down after he allegedly gave officers a fictitious name when being questioned and then fled on foot, police said.

Officers found evidence of him trying to use a cellular device that was stolen from a home a day prior.

Gallagher was also wanted on two arrest warrants, one of which was issued by city police for an unrelated matter.

The second male police encountered Friday, whose identity was not released, was excused from the scene after the initial investigation. Probable cause did not exist at the time to connect him to a crime, police said.

Police are still investigating, and anyone with potentially useful surveillance footage or information about the case should call police at 609-266-7414.