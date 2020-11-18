Brigantine home destroyed by Wednesday morning blaze; no injuries reported

BRIGANTINE — A $325,000 second home was deemed destroyed by a Wednesday morning blaze, fire officials said.

About 4:10 a.m., firefighters responded to the first block of Lagoon Boulevard for a structure fire, fire Capt. Paul Fuller said.

The two-story, single-family home was occupied at the time of the fire, but both residents escaped uninjured, Fuller said.

Crews had the fire under control by about 5:15 a.m., he said.

The home was deemed a “total loss,” Fuller said, and two cars in the driveway also were damaged.

Neighboring houses on both sides sustained minor, radiant heat damage, he added, but both were unoccupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

City police and Atlantic City firefighters also responded, with an engine from Ventnor and an Atlantic City ambulance covering the rest of the city.

