MAYS LANDING — A judge agreed to release an Ocean County man charged with having sex with a teenager while parked outside the Brigantine Observation Towner over the weekend.

Thomas G. Aljian Jr., 55, of Stafford Township, will appear in court again on July 25, court officials said on Thursday. He was released from Atlantic Count jail on Wednesday with conditions.

Aljian is charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child after he was caught by a Brigantine police officer engaging in sexual activity with the teenager inside his parked car.

The officer patrolling the area near East Beach Avenue and 14th Street North early Saturday morning spotted the vehicle and approached it, causing the teenager, 15, to run toward the north-end sea wall. He would later be caught by police there and brought to headquarters for questioning.

Aljian confessed to meeting the teenager through the dating application Grindr, adding the two were "making out in his truck," believing the 15-year-old to be 19, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The 15-year-old gave officers a false identity when questioned, police said in announcing Aljian's arrest.

Officers returned to where Aljian's vehicle was, finding a used condom near there and collecting it as evidence, the affidavit states.

Meanwhile, at the police station, the teenager admitted he and Aljian had engaged in sexual activity inside the car, the affidavit states.

The teen later went to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for a "SANE Exam," which is often used in sexual assault cases, the affidavit states.