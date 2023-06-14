BRIGANTINE — A man charged with having sex with a teenage boy near the city's observation tower believed the minor to be 19 years old when they met over the dating application Grindr, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Thomas G. Aljian Jr., 55, of Stafford Township, was caught in his car with the teenager by a police officer patrolling area near East Beach Avenue and 14th Street North early on Saturday morning, police said on Tuesday.

While initially interviewed at the scene and released, Aljian turned himself in to police on Tuesday before being taken to Atlantic County jail.

Police said Aljian and the teenager were found around 4 a.m.

The teen, who was identified in the affidavit as being 15, ran from police, making his way to the city's north-end sea wall, where he was later apprehended by officers.

At the tower, Aljian admitted to meeting the teenager on social media, adding that the two were "making out in his truck," according to the affidavit.

The 15-year-old gave officers a false identity when questioned, police said.

Officers returned to where Aljian's vehicle, finding a used condom near there and collecting it as evidence, the affidavit states.

Man, teen caught in sex acts near Brigantine observation tower BRIGANTINE — An Ocean County man was arrested Tuesday on charges that he engaged in sex acts…

Meanwhile, at the police station, the teenager admitted that he and Aljian engaged in sexual activity inside the car, the affidavit states.

The teenager later went to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for a "SANE Exam," which is often used in sexual assault cases, the affidavit states.