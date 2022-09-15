Bridgeton woman jailed in son's murder denied pretrial release

BRIDGETON — A judge denied a pretrial release motion for a 28-year-old city woman accused of murdering her toddler and hiding his dismembered body in 2019.

Nakira M. Griner has been incarcerated for over three years for allegedly killing her 23-month-old son, Daniel Griner Jr. She is charged with murder, evidence-tampering, child endangerment, disturbing human remains and false public alarm.

Griner's attorney, Jill Cohen, said her client should be released because she is over the incarceration limit for individuals awaiting trial. Criminal trials were suspended temporarily during the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021, Griner declined a plea agreement in which prosecutors would recommend a 30-year prison term in exchange for her confession.

Pretrial motions are set to begin Sept. 28 before Cumberland County Superior Court Judge George Gangloff, court official Rosemarie Gallagher said Thursday.

Griner was arrested after her son's buried remains were recovered from underneath a shed at her home in February 2019. The remains were burned and dismembered at the time detectives found them, according to Griner's criminal complaint.

Griner said she admitted to striking the child, bruising him and forcing him to plummet down a staircase. After striking the child, she didn't call for help, instead placing him in a stroller and leaving him alone.

Then, according to Griner's account, she was walking with her toddler in a stroller when she was attacked. She told police both her son and the stroller had disappeared.

The stroller was eventually found by officers, with only a pair of red sneakers inside.

Griner’s story began to change during subsequent interviews with police, authorities said in 2019.

After asserting the abduction, Griner said the child's staircase spill was accidental. Prosecutors, however, said Griner made statements on a recorded phone line that she “did what she did to him” to cover up bruising on his body.

That statement was planned to be used as evidence in her trial, according to past reports.

Cohen, Griner's lawyer said in earlier court filings that Griner doesn't deny tampering with Daniel's remains, but did not "knowingly or purposefully cause his death." Those assertions were made in a motion, later withdrawn, seeking to try the murder charge separately from the other counts.

A judge had barred prosecutors from using Griner’s earlier statements to police, saying she was not read her Miranda rights. Her attorney at the time disputed that she was considered a suspect from the start and was also “going through a crisis and a clear mental break,” thus making her incapable of voluntarily waiving her rights.