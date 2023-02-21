BRIDGETON — A city woman will spend the rest of her life in prison for killing her nearly 2-year-old son in 2019.

Nakira Griner, 28, of Bridgeton, was sentenced Tuesday by Judge George Gangloff to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Griner was found guilty Jan. 4 of murder, desecration of human remains, endangering the welfare of a child, tampering with evidence and false public alarm.

The verdict came after a two-week jury trial before Gangloff.

On Feb. 8, 2019, Griner reported her 23-month old child, Daniel Griner Jr., was abducted while she was walking to the store. She initially told police she had been attacked while she was walking the child in a stroller and that her son had been kidnapped. Only the stroller was recovered by police.

Griner later admitted hitting Daniel hard enough to cause bruising. She also told police he took a tumble down a staircase.

Instead of calling first responders for help, she took the injured Daniel for a walk in the stroller, according to past reports.

Her story began to change during subsequent interviews with police, authorities said in 2019. She was reportedly recorded on a phone call saying she “did what she did to him” to hide the bruising on his body.

Griner was charged after the burnt remains of her son were found buried on her property.