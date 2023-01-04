Bridgeton woman convicted of toddler son's 2019 murder

BRIDGETON — A jury on Wednesday found a city woman guilty of murdering her toddler son in 2019 and then telling police he was kidnapped.

Nakira Griner, 28, was convicted of murder, desecration of human remains, endangering the welfare of a child, tampering with evidence and false public alarm after a two-week trial before Superior Court Judge George Gangloff, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

The jury also found that Griner should be imprisoned for life, given the child was less than 14, the Prosecutor's Office said.

After the verdict, Griner's attorney, Jill Cohen, said the defense had sought to show Griner's actions should result in a finding of manslaughter, not murder. Cohen contended the prosecution couldn't prove the child died from his mother's direct action, instead saying she was negligent to not seek medical help.

"She admitted that what she did, to not seek medical attention when she should have. But she never admitted that she did anything willfully to kill him," Cohen said.

Griner initially told police she had been attacked while she was walking the child in a stroller and that her son had been kidnapped. Only the stroller was recovered by police.

Griner later admitted hitting 23-year-old Daniel Griner Jr. hard enough to cause bruising and send him tumbling down a staircase. Instead of calling first responders for help, she took the injured Daniel for a walk in the stroller, according to past reports.

Her story began to change during subsequent interviews with police, authorities said in 2019. She was reportedly recorded on a phone call saying she "did what she did to him" to hide the bruising on his body.

Griner was charged after the burnt remains of her son were found buried on her property. She has been incarcerated since 2019.

Cohen conceded Griner's effort to cover up her son's death hurt her defense.

"Once you did that, and carried it through intentionally, then the inference isn't the inference that, 'Why would you do such a thing if you didn't have something to hide?'" Cohen said.

Last fall, Cohen unsuccessfully motioned to have her client removed from jail before her trial, citing limitations for pretrial incarceration.

Cohen said she intends to file a motion to appeal the verdict within the 45-day limit after her client is sentenced.

Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21.