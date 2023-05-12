BRIDGETON — A city woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 10-year-old girl crossing a street earlier this week.
Sierra A. Thomas, 28, of Birch Street, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim. She was released on a summons pending court, police said in a news release.
Thomas was arrested Thursday, one day after she allegedly hit a girl crossing East Broad Street near a Wawa and left the scene before police arrived about 7 p.m.
The girl was listed in critical condition Wednesday and taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.
Police did not provide an update on the girl's condition in announcing Thomas' charges.
Police did not say when Thomas will appear in court.
A spokesperson for the Administrative Office of the Courts did not immediately return a request for comment.
