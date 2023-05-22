BRIDGETON — A teenager was arrested on Friday for having a loaded Glock 23 handgun during a traffic stop.
Police pulled the 15-year-old city resident over while they were riding in a 2006 Cadillac CTS on Bank Street around 11:14 p.m. for a traffic violation.
The teenager was found to be in possession of the handgun, police said in a Monday news release.
The teenager was taken to the Ocean County Detention Center, police said.
The teen was charged with possession of a handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
