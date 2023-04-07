BRIDGETON — A city teenager had his cellphone stolen by a group of men who assaulted him Thursday, police said.
Police were dispatched to Washington and Cohansey streets at 7:38 p.m. The victim told police a group of men approached him on Washington Street, assaulted him and stole his phone before running from the area, police said Friday in a news release.
The assailants were masked, police said.
Anyone with information can call police at 856-451-0033 or visit bpd.tips.
— Eric Conklin
