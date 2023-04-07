BRIDGETON — A city teenager had their cell phone stolen by a group of men who also assaulted him on Thursday.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Washington and Cohansey streets for an assault at 7:38 p.m.

The victim told police that a group of men approached him on Washington Street, assaulting him and stealing the phone before running from the area, police said in a Friday news release.

Police did not say if the teenager needed to be treated for injuries in the attack.

Police described the group as being made up of Hispanic males, but they could not be identified because they were masked.

Anyone with information about the assault should contact city police at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can also be shared with police through their website.