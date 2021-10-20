 Skip to main content
Bridgeton slaying suspect apprehended in Philadelphia
Bridgeton slaying suspect apprehended in Philadelphia

U.S. marshals have apprehended a Clementon man wanted in a fatal Bridgeton shooting, authorities said Wednesday. 

Tyzir Hall, 21, was found Tuesday in Philadelphia, where he is being held pending extradition to New Jersey, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release.

Hall is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun in the February shooting that killed Shaheed Little.

At 3:43 p.m. Feb. 8, Bridgeton police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Avenue for reports of shots fired. Little, 31, of Sicklerville, Camden County, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was found in the basement of the home.

Two others victims, one male and one female, were also shot but are recovering. One victim was shot in the face, the other in the leg, Webb-McRae said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Bridgeton Detective Daniel Bagley at 856-451-0033 or Prosecutor's Office Detective Miguel Martinez at 856-453-0486. Anonymous tips can be shared at ccpo.tips or bpd.tips.

Tyzir Hall

HALL

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

