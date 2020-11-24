Bridgeton shooting under investigation

BRIDGETON — Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place early Tuesday.
The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Grove Street, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Anyone with information can call Bridgeton police Detective Dan Bagley at 856-451-0033, ext. 117, or Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Sgt. Ryan Breslin at 856-207-2738.
— Vincent Jackson
