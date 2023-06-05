BRIDGETON — A 29-year-old man was killed by gunfire early Sunday morning on North Street, police said.
Officers responding to reports of a shooting arrived on scene at 2:49 a.m. and found Brock Hogans with a single gunshot wound to his torso, police Monday said in a news release.
Hogans died at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden about an hour after being shot, police said.
Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office are investigating. Anyone with information can call police at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be submitted at bpdops.com/tip/new.
