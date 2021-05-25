 Skip to main content
Bridgeton shooting damages car
Bridgeton shooting damages car

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating an apparent shooting that left a car windshield damaged.

At 8:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the unit block of Birch Street in the Maple Gardens Apartments for a report of a bullet hole in a car windshield, police said. The victim heard gunshots roughly seven hours earlier. When checking the area, officers recovered three spent casings outside one of the apartments.

Charges could include possession of high-capacity magazines and possession of hollow-point ammunition. A suspect has not been identified.

— Ahmad Austin

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

