BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that injured two city residents.
Officers were called to Bank Street and found the victims, ages 39 and 33, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, police said Thursday in a news release.
Their condition was not released Thursday. Police said no arrests have been made.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting can call police at 856-451-0033 or visit bpd.tips.
— Eric Conklin
