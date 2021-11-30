 Skip to main content
Bridgeton resident sentenced for murdering Vineland man
BRIDGETON — A city man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a Vineland man in 2017, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Jule Hannah, 39, was found guilty July 2 of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose in the death of Miguel Lopez, 53.

Hannah must serve at least 85% of his term, with five years of parole supervision if released.

Bridgeton police Jan. 15, 2017, were called to the 400 block of Spruce Avenue after a vehicle crashed into a tree in front of a home. Lopez, the vehicle's occupant, was shot four times and died on scene.

An investigation found that Hannah asked Lopez for a ride to Bridgeton after being stranded in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Hannah then shot and killed Lopez near Spruce Street with a .40-caliber handgun.

jule hannah

Hannah

 Bridgeton police, provided

