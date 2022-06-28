Bridgeton police seek man in attempted armed robbery

BRIDGETON — Police are looking for a suspect accused of an armed robbery attempt in the city Friday.
Police were called to the Family Financial Center, in the 690 block of N. Pearl Street, around 8:30 a.m.
Once at the store, officers were informed that a man armed with a pistol pointed the weapon at a store clerk and demanded money from her, police said.
The suspect exited the building through the front door, fleeing southbound on foot down North Pearl Street. No property was stolen from the business, police said.
The suspect is described as a dark-skinned Black male, who was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans, black hat, black belt, light-colored surgical mask, black sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag.
Anyone with information about the attempted armed robbery is urged to call city police Detective Darren Overstreet, at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting bpd.tips online.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.