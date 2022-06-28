 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeton police seek man in attempted armed robbery

Bridgeton police say a Black man wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt entered a store armed with a handgun, threatening a store clerk with the weapon and demanding money.

BRIDGETON — Police are looking for a suspect accused of an armed robbery attempt in the city Friday. 

Police were called to the Family Financial Center, in the 690 block of N. Pearl Street, around 8:30 a.m.

Once at the store, officers were informed that a man armed with a pistol pointed the weapon at a store clerk and demanded money from her, police said.

The suspect exited the building through the front door, fleeing southbound on foot down North Pearl Street. No property was stolen from the business, police said.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned Black male, who was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans, black hat, black belt, light-colored surgical mask, black sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag. 

Anyone with information about the attempted armed robbery is urged to call city police Detective Darren Overstreet, at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting bpd.tips online.

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

