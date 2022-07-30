 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bridgeton police seek 2 in fatal shooting

BRIDGETON — Authorities are looking for two men in the fatal shooting of a third early Saturday morning.

Warrants have been issued for Ryan A. Askins, 29, of Fayette Street, on murder and weapons offenses, and Desmond L. Bethel, 29, of Cohansey Street, on weapons offenses, police Chief Michael Gaimari said in a news release.

Bridgeton police were called to the Maplewood Gardens apartment complex about 3 a.m. Saturday on reports of several people fighting and shots being fired. Responding officers found the victim, Herbert R. Lee, 36, of South Avenue, who was pronounced dead at Inspira Health Center Bridgeton shortly after being transported there, Gaimari said.

Officers arrested one man, Kvaughn Walker, 22, of South Avenue, at the scene, charging him with possessing a handgun, but Gaimari said he was not involved in the fatal shooting.

Askins was additionally charged with eluding Saturday afternoon by Millville police who, along with detectives from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, spotted the suspect operating a black 2011 Audi A6 in the city and initiated a pursuit that was eventually terminated on Delsea Drive for safety concerns, Gaimari said.

Askins and Bethel should be considered armed and dangerous, Gaimari said. Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-392-9031 or visit bpd.tips.

073122-pac-nws-askinsmug.jpg

Askins

 Bridgeton police, provided
