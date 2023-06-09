BRIDGETON — Police are investigating after a car window was smashed early Friday morning.
Police were called to the 100 block of Irving Avenue at 4:13 a.m. for a car burglary. An unknown suspect had broken a car window and rummaged through the vehicle, police said in a news release.
The suspect fled after he was confronted by the car owner, police said.
Police are looking for a Hispanic man who was wearing a gray sweater and black pants when he allegedly broke into the car.
Anyone with information can call police at 856-451-0033 or share anonymous tips at bpdops.com/tip/new.
