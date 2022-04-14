Bridgeton police search for suspect who shot man in the leg

BRIDGETON — Police are looking for a suspect they say shot a man in the leg.
Officers were called to Inspira Health Center Bridgeton after 5 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a gunshot victim.
Juan David Vazquez-Reyes, 25, was shot once in the upper thigh on Church Street, police said in a news release.
Vazquez-Reyes was treated and released from the hospital, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-451-0033, ext. 110.
