Bridgeton police search for suspect who shot man in the leg

Bridgeton police
Press archives

BRIDGETON — Police are looking for a suspect they say shot a man in the leg.

Officers were called to Inspira Health Center Bridgeton after 5 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a gunshot victim. 

Juan David Vazquez-Reyes, 25, was shot once in the upper thigh on Church Street, police said in a news release.

Vazquez-Reyes was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-451-0033, ext. 110.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

