Bridgeton police search for 2 men, 1 woman suspected in home invasion robbery

BRIDGETON — City police are searching for three people who allegedly broke into a home Tuesday afternoon, held a knife to a man’s throat and demanded money before locking him in a bathroom.

At 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street for a home invasion robbery, according to a news release from city police.

Police did not release the name of the victim, who said two men and a woman forced themselves into his home and demanded money, according to the release. One out of the group held a knife to the man’s throat and threatened to kill him if he did not give them his money.

They put duct tape over his mouth and one of them took his wallet from his pocket, taking $500 and his cell phone, police said. The man was forced into a bathroom and locked inside.

The woman is described as Hispanic, having a thin build, brown hair, black hat and pink shorts, according to the release. The men were described as both Hispanic, one 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build, wearing a blue shirt and blue pants, while the other was described as shorter than the other.

Officials urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Christopher Zanni at 856-451-0033, extension 109. Information may also be sent to the department through their TIP411 system. All information is kept confidential.

