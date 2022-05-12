Bridgeton police say man used lumber in fight

BRIDGETON — Police have arrested a city man after he allegedly used a wooden board during a fight.
Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Atlantic Street at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a fight. Police said they saw Eliseo Perez, 22, grab a wooden board and try to hit another man with it.
Perez was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was released on his own recognizance.
— Chris Doyle
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Christopher Doyle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.