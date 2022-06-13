Bridgeton police pursue suspect accused of assaulting man during robbery attempt

BRIDGETON — Police are looking for a 25-to 30-year-old Black man who they say robbed another man in the city early Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Bank Street at 1:41 a.m. after the robbery was reported.

After locating the unidentified victim, he advised police that the man unsuccessfully tried steal his phone and wallet from his pockets. The man then punched the victim in the face, police said.

The victim declined medical treatment, police said.

Police did not not provided any other details about his assailant, such as what color clothes he was wearing.

Those who can provide police with tips about this case can contact city police detectives, at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be given to police by visiting bpd.tips online.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

